Cold case solved when body found buried in suspect's cousin's garage

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- The fight for justice has taken eight long years for one family from Bridgeport. The body of Aryndel Castro has finally been found, and the two men long suspected in his death are under arrest.According to police, Castro was killed in a rooming house owned by Shawn Gibson. He and Terrance Boyd confronted Castro in 2013, accusing him of stealing tools.Police say at one point, Castro jumped out a window trying to escape, but was beaten and choked to death. Investigators suspected the men moved the body, but could never find the remains.Boyd, now living in South Carolina, recently admitted to police that he helped kill Castro and is awaiting extradition. Police and prosecutors offered Gibson a deal. They agreed to lower his bail so that he could tend to his sick mother - if he told them where Castro was buried. He did just that - leading them to the garage.The home is owned by Gibson's cousin, who police say had no idea a body was buried deep under a crawlspace for eight years.As the family waits for the case to play out in court, there is relief - a key mystery has been solved.----------