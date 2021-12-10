Cold case solved when body found buried in suspect's cousin's garage

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Body found of man murdered 8 years ago, 2 men under arrest

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- The fight for justice has taken eight long years for one family from Bridgeport. The body of Aryndel Castro has finally been found, and the two men long suspected in his death are under arrest.

According to police, Castro was killed in a rooming house owned by Shawn Gibson. He and Terrance Boyd confronted Castro in 2013, accusing him of stealing tools.

Police say at one point, Castro jumped out a window trying to escape, but was beaten and choked to death. Investigators suspected the men moved the body, but could never find the remains.

Boyd, now living in South Carolina, recently admitted to police that he helped kill Castro and is awaiting extradition. Police and prosecutors offered Gibson a deal. They agreed to lower his bail so that he could tend to his sick mother - if he told them where Castro was buried. He did just that - leading them to the garage.

The home is owned by Gibson's cousin, who police say had no idea a body was buried deep under a crawlspace for eight years.



As the family waits for the case to play out in court, there is relief - a key mystery has been solved.

ALSO READ | Husband arrested, missing Long Island mother of 4 found stabbed 20 times
EMBED More News Videos

The body of a missing Centereach woman was found in Middle Island and now her husband is under arrest, Sonia Rincón reports.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bridgeportmurdermurder mysterycold casedeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News