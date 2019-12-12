18-year-old woman found fatally stabbed in Manhattan park

UPDATE: 18-year-old Barnard College student found stabbed to death was robbed by group of suspects. She managed to climb stairs wounded from Morningside Park, collapsed in front of school security booth, empty as guard made rounds. Found 30mins later. Too late. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/d7Ciu046fe — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 12, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are investigating the murder of an 18-year-old woman who was found fatally stabbed in Manhattan Wednesday night.The incident happened at West 116th Street and Morningside Drive in Morningside Park.According to police, a group of suspects approached the woman just before 7 p.m. and demanded her property. They then stabbed her several times in the torso and fled the scene on foot.The woman climbed the stairs to exit the park and collapsed on the sidewalk in front of a school security guard booth, police said.The booth was empty at the time as the guard was making his rounds. He found the woman there when he returned and called 911.She was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Sources tell Eyewitness News the victim was a Barnard College student. Her identity has not yet been released.Her phone was found on the sidewalk but it was not charged. A closed gravity knife and woman's hat were also found inside the park at the base of the stairs.A second 911 caller told police one of the suspects ran off wearing a green jacket.Earlier in the day, police had encountered a known robbery suspect who was also wearing a green jacket.Police swarmed a location where he is known to hang out, and found a blood trail leading to that location. Investigators are trying to determine whether that person is the same one wanted in the stabbing.----------