NJIT student killed in New Jersey hit and run

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A college student died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New Jersey Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Summit Street in Newark, near the campus of the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Naomi Segura, of Byram Township.

She was rushed to University Hospital in Newark, where she later died.

The vehicle, possibly a red Jeep, drove away from the scene.

Martin Luther King Boulevard was shut down in both directions for the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-8477432.

