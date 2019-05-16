Riley Howell, Charlotte college student who died confronting gunman, awarded Civilian Medal of Valor

A North Carolina police department has honored a college student who was killed when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom.
News outlets report the family of UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell was awarded the Civilian Medal of Valor posthumously on Wednesday from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Howell's parents, siblings and girlfriend accepted the award on his behalf and received a standing ovation.
The 21-year-old Howell was shot while tackling the shooter who is accused of killing him. Howell's move is credited with saving lives. Also killed in the April 30 attack was 19-year-old student Ellis R. Parlier. Four other students were wounded.
Police charged 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting.
