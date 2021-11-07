Bomb threats at Columbia, Cornell, Brown prompt police investigations

Cornell, Brown and Columbia University all issued statements saying they were investigating bomb threats.
Columbia says a campus-wide emergency alert was issued after receiving threats at university buildings.
On Sunday, November 7, at approximately 2:30 p.m., #ColumbiaUniversity Public Safety issued a campus-wide emergency alert after receiving bomb threats at University buildings. NYPD is investigating. Avoid the area until further notice.— Columbia University (@Columbia) November 7, 2021
According to Columbia Spectator, Carman Hall, Lerner Hall, and Butler Hall were evacuated Sunday afternoon.
The NYPD says units responded to a 911 call for a suspicious device inside the school. Officers evacuated the building and determined that the threats were a "swatting" incident.
The NYPD has determined that the threats @Columbia today were a swatting incident. Police conducted a search of the locations and deemed the area safe. The investigation into the origins of those messages remains ongoing. https://t.co/KImPbu3OqP— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 7, 2021
They say an investigation into the origins of those messages remain ongoing and the buildings have been reopened.
Meanwhile, Brown University said in a statement, "the Department of Public Safety evacuated several buildings near the university's college green" after receiving a bomb threat by phone.
They say after a comprehensive search by the school and officers, an all-clear was issued.
Officers found no evidence of a credible threat and buildings that were evacuated have now reopened.
At Cornell University, students and faculty were told to evacuate several areas on the Ithaca campus due to a bomb threat. The Cornell University Police Department later deemed the threats not credible.
CornellALERT for the Ithaca campus: Avoid central campus. Evacuate areas in or nearby the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.— Cornell University (@Cornell) November 7, 2021
Sunday's threats come just two days after a number of buildings were evacuated at Yale University on Friday afternoon due to bomb threats.
Out of an abundance of caution, several buildings were evacuated until all areas were deemed safe.
