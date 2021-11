Bomb threats at Columbia, Cornell, Brown prompt police investigations

On Sunday, November 7, at approximately 2:30 p.m., #ColumbiaUniversity Public Safety issued a campus-wide emergency alert after receiving bomb threats at University buildings. NYPD is investigating. Avoid the area until further notice. — Columbia University (@Columbia) November 7, 2021

The NYPD has determined that the threats @Columbia today were a swatting incident. Police conducted a search of the locations and deemed the area safe. The investigation into the origins of those messages remains ongoing. https://t.co/KImPbu3OqP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 7, 2021

CornellALERT for the Ithaca campus: Avoid central campus. Evacuate areas in or nearby the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — Cornell University (@Cornell) November 7, 2021

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Bomb threats sparked investigations at several Ivy League schools, including Columbia University, on Sunday.Cornell, Brown and Columbia University all issued statements saying they were investigating bomb threats.Columbia says a campus-wide emergency alert was issued after receiving threats at university buildings.According to Columbia Spectator , Carman Hall, Lerner Hall, and Butler Hall were evacuated Sunday afternoon.The NYPD says units responded to a 911 call for a suspicious device inside the school. Officers evacuated the building and determined that the threats were a "swatting" incident.They say an investigation into the origins of those messages remain ongoing and the buildings have been reopened.Meanwhile, Brown University said in a statement, "the Department of Public Safety evacuated several buildings near the university's college green" after receiving a bomb threat by phone.They say after a comprehensive search by the school and officers, an all-clear was issued.Officers found no evidence of a credible threat and buildings that were evacuated have now reopened.At Cornell University, students and faculty were told to evacuate several areas on the Ithaca campus due to a bomb threat. The Cornell University Police Department later deemed the threats not credible.Sunday's threats come just two days after a number of buildings were evacuated at Yale University on Friday afternoon due to bomb threats.Out of an abundance of caution, several buildings were evacuated until all areas were deemed safe.----------