Bomb threats at Columbia, Cornell, Brown prompt police investigations

By Eyewitness News
Bomb threats at Ivy League schools prompt police investigations

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Bomb threats sparked investigations at several Ivy League schools, including Columbia University, on Sunday.

Cornell, Brown and Columbia University all issued statements saying they were investigating bomb threats.

Columbia says a campus-wide emergency alert was issued after receiving threats at university buildings.



According to Columbia Spectator, Carman Hall, Lerner Hall, and Butler Hall were evacuated Sunday afternoon.

The NYPD says units responded to a 911 call for a suspicious device inside the school. Officers evacuated the building and determined that the threats were a "swatting" incident.


They say an investigation into the origins of those messages remain ongoing and the buildings have been reopened.

Meanwhile, Brown University said in a statement, "the Department of Public Safety evacuated several buildings near the university's college green" after receiving a bomb threat by phone.

They say after a comprehensive search by the school and officers, an all-clear was issued.

Officers found no evidence of a credible threat and buildings that were evacuated have now reopened.

At Cornell University, students and faculty were told to evacuate several areas on the Ithaca campus due to a bomb threat. The Cornell University Police Department later deemed the threats not credible.





Sunday's threats come just two days after a number of buildings were evacuated at Yale University on Friday afternoon due to bomb threats.
It remains unclear how serious the threat is, but several buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.



Out of an abundance of caution, several buildings were evacuated until all areas were deemed safe.

