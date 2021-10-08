Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC

Society

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Columbus Day Parade is back after the in-person parade was canceled due to the pandemic last year.

President of the Columbus Heritage Coalition, Angelo Vivolo, will be joined by SNL Alumnus and actor/performer Joe Piscopo, and representatives from the City's largest Italian-American organizations, to announce parade details Friday morning.



Parade organizers will announce the route, parade performances, and attendance at what is expected to be the largest parade down Fifth Avenue since the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Columbus Day parade is the world's largest celebration of Columbus Day, as tens of thousands visit New York City for the Italian-American heritage celebration.

