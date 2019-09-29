Community & Events

Annual NYC Tunnel to Towers run honors firefighter killed on 9/11

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 18th annual Tunnel to Towers Race in New York City is being held Sunday in honor of the fallen firefighter Stephen Siller.

The event traces Siller's final heroic steps before he died during the September 11 terror attacks.

Participants start at the Hugh Carey Tunnel in Brooklyn to the former site of the twin towers. 30,000 runners are expected to participate.

The route honors the moments Siller abandoned his truck in Brooklyn and ran through the tunnel towards the towers of the World Trade Center after it was attacked.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, supporting first responders and wounded veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityworld trade centerseptember 11firefighter killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer, suspect killed in the Bronx
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
Man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend at her home in NJ
AccuWeather: Lots of sun, lower humidity
Mets' Pete Alonso hits 53rd HR, breaks Aaron Judge's rookie HR record
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Competitors take part in 'Five Borough Pizza Challenge'
Show More
75-year-old NY man drowns after getting caught in rip current near Hatteras
NYC school employee accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
Elon Musk unveils new 'Starship' spacecraft
NYPD officer accused of fondling 12-year-old girl
Teens face gang assault charges in 16-year-old's stabbing death
More TOP STORIES News