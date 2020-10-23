Bronx community refrigerator is helping feed the spirits of residents

"I didn't know what it was. You know until I put two and two together and figured it out that it just be something for the community," resident Mike Grant said.
Sometimes a fridge can be filled with hope.
And sometimes an apple, can create a cycle of paying it forward.
LOCALISH | Brownsville Community Culinary Center cooks up healthy meals for those in need
"Everybody loves it okay. The pantry, everybody gives, everybody returns. So every time I tell everybody when you grab something, leave for everybody else," resident Ruben Calderon said.
At the corner of 141st Street and St. Ann's Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, there sits a reminder to neighbors, that somebody out there cares.
Anybody can take, anybody can donate 24/7. No questions asked.
"Because of the pandemic, everyone is like, sometimes they don't have a job and that's good because they can rely on this fridge," resident Alejandra Rodriguez said.
Daniel Zauderer teaches sixth grade at the American Dream Charter School right down the street.
The thing about teachers is that they notice when someone needs help.
"When the pandemic struck lots of our families were actually struck ill with COVID," Zauderer said. "Many of them lost their jobs. And many of them are from undocumented communities."
RELATED | 'Stand clear of the closing doors': Comic with viral subway impersonation records own messages
Donations are made four to five times a day, but there's always more room for food.
Demand definitely exceeds supply and the other issue is the donation schedule is inconsistent.
"You would not believe how quickly the food goes ... the food literally goes into people's hands before half of it goes into the fridge," Zauderer said.
So they're hoping others take notice of the hunger that plagues this community.
In the meantime, they'll have hope to feed their spirits.
"We needed something like this," Grant said. "Just you know, it's the little things that mean the most."
Zauderer has organized a GoFundMe page for those looking to donate to the cause.
People can also find the link on the fridge's Instagram account: @motthavenfridge.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip