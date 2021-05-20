Destination Summer: Watch it Saturday, May 22nd only on ABC7NY.

NEW YORK -- It's getting warmer, and we're all ready to get out and enjoy the fun we can have with family and friends - safely. Join Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze for our half-hour special, "Destination Summer." We travel all over the tri-state for some great activities that are definitely worth a visit this summer.First off, we take a trip to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. You may have visited before...but things work differently now, post-Covid. From reserving a time to arrive, to how they structure lines for rides, to even how you order food at the park, we'll show you the new protocols for safe fun. Plus, we'll get a preview of their newest ride - the world's tallest, longest, and fastest single-rail coaster. Then we'll head north to Westchester to take flight at iFly in Yonkers. Brave flyers can feel the thrill of skydiving - without the risk - in a simulator tunnel with winds up to 150mph.What would summer be without a little adventure? We go on a Jurassic-style expedition and encounter moving, roaring animatronic dinosaurs in the woods! Field Station: Dinosaurs in Bergen County's Overpeck Park has over 30 live shows a day, plus games and activities for kids and adults. Paleontologists make sure the exhibit is accurate, and a Broadway producer makes sure the experience is thrilling, educational, and fun. Then we'll take another trip back in time on the only Steam Train & Riverboat connection in the country. The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat travels through the beautiful wetlands of Connecticut. Riders can learn about steam locomotive operation and even sound the whistle!For some outdoor fun with a challenge, we'll go to The Adventure Park at Long Island, a treetop park in Wheatley Heights with a variety of rope courses and more than two dozen ziplines. The park offers 185 different platforms and lets visitors connect with the beauty of nature. We then head back to Manhattan for Immersive Van Gogh, where visitors can connect with art in a way they never have before. The exhibit uses projection screens, theatrical storytelling and animation to let people "step inside" Van Gogh paintings.And if you dare, you can take a walk in Hudson Yards, at the Edge - the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. Incredible views and a see-through floor make for an exhilarating experience. Plus, we'll take a short road trip to the Edge of the Woods...to feel the rush of river rafting in the Delaware Water Gap.