Bethpage Virtual Air Show to take place Memorial Day weekend

FILE - Spectators watch the Breitling Jet Team perform over Jones Beach during the 13th Annual Bethpage Air Show, Saturday, May 28, 2016, at Jones Beach, in Wantagh, N.Y. (Julie Jacobson)

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic may have grounded the real show at Jones Beach on Long Island, but the first-ever Bethpage Virtual Air Show will take off online this Memorial Day weekend.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, launched the Bethpage Virtual Air Show earlier this month, with many events taking place throughout May and June.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM SUNDAY HERE ON ABC7NY.COM!

On Sunday, fans can view the Bethpage Virtual Air Show right from the comfort of their own homes. You'll see some of our favorite performers doing what they do best - wowing crowds with their impressive speed and maneuvers! Performers and pilots will also share some specially-recorded messages with fans and footage from some of their favorite performances.

The virtual experience was organized to offer Bethpage Air Show fans entertaining and exciting activities to participate in online, following this year's show cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We can never replace the Bethpage Air Show and of course, are still saddened to know that our hundreds of thousands of fans won't be with us on-site at Jones Beach this year," Senior Vice President of Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Linda Armyn said. "However, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to now connect our fans with show performers and organizers in a special way."

The main event on Sunday will feature the United States Navy Blue Angels perform exciting maneuvers and stunts, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Meteorologist Amy Freeze flew with the Blue Angels.



However, there are several other exciting events planned throughout the month of May and early June, including a behind-the-scenes video montage of some of the air show volunteers and a sweepstakes that fans can participate in.

You can discover more on the Bethpage Air Show website.
