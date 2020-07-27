Community & Events

Harlem Serves Up; Watch it on abc7NY

NEW YORK -- Chefs and restaurateurs headlined a one-hour fundraiser special entitled "Harlem Serves Up!" supported by Humana, which aired on WABC-TV Channel 7 at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, from executive producers Marcus Samuelsson and Herb Karlitz.

Participants included Mashama Bailey, Aliyyah Baylor, Adrienne Cheatham, Nina Compton, Charles Gabriel, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Melba Wilson, Tren'ness Woods-Black, Skai Young and Raymond Zamanta Mohan, with $200,000 raised.
