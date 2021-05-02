here and now

Here and Now: Call for blood donations, author inspiring Black writers

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Blood donations in NY, author inspiring Black writers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, an emergency call for blood donations at the New York Blood Center.

We talk to Nicole Hubbard, Manager of Collections at the New York Blood Center, and Shatera Weaver, who depends on blood transfusions to manage sickle cell anemia.

Also, we'll introduce you to the woman behind the biopic about the queen of gospel "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story."

And, a best-selling author, now publisher, inspiring Black writers to create children's books.

Plus, New York's Jazz Standard goes virtual with its "flip side sessions."

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

