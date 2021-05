Here and Now: Call for blood donations, author inspiring Black writers

ABC 7 UNITE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, an emergency call for blood donations at the New York Blood Center.We talk to Nicole Hubbard, Manager of Collections at the New York Blood Center, and Shatera Weaver, who depends on blood transfusions to manage sickle cell anemia.Also, we'll introduce you to the woman behind the biopic about the queen of gospel "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story."And, a best-selling author, now publisher, inspiring Black writers to create children's books.Plus, New York's Jazz Standard goes virtual with its "flip side sessions."Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube