Kickoff to a Long Island Summer 2021

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- After a summer disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Long Island is ready to welcome back visitors and they're kicking off the fun with the return of the Bethpage Airshow.

Last year's event was grounded by the pandemic.

Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor the military men and women who died serving the country but also marks the unofficial start to summer.

The Eyewitness News team is thrilled to be back to help kick off a Long Island summer for the 8th year.

Join David Novarro, Sandra Bookman, Amy Freeze, and our team of Long Island reporters for "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer" on Saturday night at 7:00

----------
