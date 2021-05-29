Family fun on Harbes Farm on Long Island

MATTITUCK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The Harbes Family Farm has been a fixture on the North Fork of Long Island since the 1960s.
Harbes is known for selling fresh produce like sweet corn, pumpkins, apples, and more, but its best-selling product even during the pandemic is good old country fun.
"Everything we have here is outside. There's nothing inside, so that fit right in with what people were looking for last year," owner Ed Harbes said.
In fact, Harbes says 2020 turned out to be one of his best years ever because it offered families what they needed most: wide open space to roam and a genuine farm experience.
"We needed a break from home schooling, from working from home, from being stuck in the house," visitor Trudi Ishmael said.
Harbes' "Barnyard Adventure" allows visitors to get up close and personal with the farm's animals including baby chicks, goats and rabbits.
"There's a bunch of animals, the grass is really soft, and the bunnies are really cute," Nathan Ishmael said.
And it features a variety of kid-friendly games and activities. For many families, then and now, the experience is just what the doctor ordered.
"We came out to just spend some quality time together. Most of us have been cooped up for a very long time," Alecia Pace said.
For more information, please visit harbesfamilyfarm.com.
