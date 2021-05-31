Community & Events

Memorial Day: Local ceremonies, parades held to honor fallen servicemen and women

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State Area is honoring our fallen servicemen and women ahead of Memorial Day.

In Queens, an annual Memorial Day celebration rolled through the streets of College Point.



Despite the rain, participants decorated their vehicles with flags and balloons. The patriotic caravan then made its way to MacNeil Park.

In Suffolk County, officials honored fallen servicemen and women at Huntington Town Hall on Sunday.

The ceremony included Taps played by a bugle, a bagpipe rendition of Amazing Grace, and a donation to a gold star mother in memory of her son who died in Afghanistan.

Those in attendance laid wreaths to remember the many military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

