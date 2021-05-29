New York City beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend

Despite the bad weather, lifeguards are at least scheduled to be on duty at 10 a.m.
Beaches across the city will get to reopen, without many of the COVID restrictions put in place last year.
No masks will be required on the sand, but jackets may be needed.
On Friday, the kick off of summer looked more like late March.
Typically, it's a day where beaches would be packed with people.
However, with temperatures lingering in the 50s with rain and wind, this weekend is turning into a wash.
Still, the horrible weather won't stop some people.
"It's not exactly beach weather, I'm not in my bathing suit," one visitor said. "I'm in my raincoat, but I'll make the best of it."
For those who find themselves at the boardwalk this weekend, perhaps to visit one of the restaurants, they might see one of the city's mobile vaccine that are offering COVID shots.
WHAT TO KNOW
Brooklyn
Coney Island is ready to welcome back beachgoers and revelers alike! After an 18-month closure due to COVID-19, its world-famous eateries and attractions including Luna Park, Deno's Wonderwheel Amusement Park, and Nathan's Famous hot dogs are back and ready for summer! There is tons to do, including the launch of the new PHOENIX Family Thrill Roller Coaster at Deno's Wonder Wheel and the return of the firework displays every Friday throughout the summer at 9:30 p.m. When visitors are not strolling the boardwalk, soaking in the sun, or wading in the water, they can enjoy new exciting amenities like the brand-new pump track skate park at Steeplechase Plaza.
The Bronx
Orchard Beach, the Bronx's sole public beach, was proclaimed "The Riviera of New York City" when it was created in the 1930s. Today, it remains a family friendly destination for summer fun, and will be welcoming visitors for swimming beginning May 29! This year, the Orchard Beach Nature Center will be open every day, and Parks will be hosting a series of fun, family-friendly events including movie nights, silent disco, beach volleyball, and a drive-in movie. In addition to beachside activities, the project to restore the historic, landmarked Orchard Beach Pavilion is moving forward. The $75 million project, a joint renovation project with Parks & EDC, will completely restore the pavilion to its former glory, and construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2022.
Queens
Rockaway Beach, one of New York City's finest beach towns, welcomes visitors back to a replenished beach for a summer of coastal fun. Rockaway Beach is home to the city's only designated surfing areas and its boardwalk has become known for its varied concessions which sell food and drinks from around the world including Peruvian, Bolivian, Caribbean, and Central Asian fare. This year visitors can also indulge in new eateries along the boardwalk, courtesy of new concession operator Rockaway Beach Bazaar, while enjoying free community events, fitness classes and programming hosted by NYC Parks. And new for this year, some of the boardwalk concessions will stay open an extra hour until 11:00 p.m. As part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Atlantic Shoreline Resiliency Project, this summer will also see the continuous development and rehabilitation of stone groin structures along the shoreline. These new stone groins will provide stabilization for a re-nourished sand beach and dune and maintain the protective beach profile.
Staten Island
Staten Island is home to four of New York City's public beaches. Visitors who are looking to do more than soak up sun at South and Midland beaches will have access to bike rentals with extended weekend hours. There will be a variety of bikes available for rent, including cruisers, tandem bikes and specialty Surrey bikes that seat up to six people.
NYC Parks outdoor pools will open on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
