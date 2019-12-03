Macy's surprises cancer patients by transforming Ronald McDonald House NY into winter wonderland

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Macy's volunteers surprised pediatric cancer patients at The Ronald McDonald House in New York on Tuesday afternoon by transforming the care center into a winter wonderland with its iconic festive décor.The Macy's team decorated the lobby, living room and kitchen area with design elements from its Herald Square Flagship display, brightening the holidays for children who are battling cancer and helping to make the House feel more like home for the families.The famed holiday décor is part of the Ronald McDonald House's 40th anniversary celebration of Share A Night on Dec. 4.Share A Night is open to the community and will feature various festivities throughout the entire House, including music, food and beverages, a performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices and more.The Ronald McDonald House's mission is to provide temporary housing and care for pediatric cancer patients and their families from around the world in a strong, supportive and caring environment.----------