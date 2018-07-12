A ribbon cutting ceremony and basketball giveaway were held at Haffen Park in the Baychester section of the Bronx Thursday for the unveiling of a revamped basketball court.The freshly coated pavement and new backboards are meant to keep kids motivated and to care about their park and community.Councilman Andy King has always been a proponent of clean neighborhoods, calling on residents to do a big cleanup on the 12th of each month.Now, he's teamed up with the sanitation department to introduce 100 wastebaskets that look like basketball hoops. They're painted white and rimmed in orange and will be placed throughout Bronx parks and playgrounds.The idea is to dunk your litter, just like you would a basketball.The kids seem to like that idea. Swoosh!----------