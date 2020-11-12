Community & Events

New mural honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg going up in East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A mural honoring late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is almost complete.

The massive work of art is painted on the side of a building on East 11th Street and First Avenue in the East Village.


The tribute is about 90% done.

In addition to the new mural, a bronze statue of Ginsburg has been created and will be unveiled in Brooklyn during Women's History Month in 2021.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the decision in September that a statue would be coming for Justice Ginsburg.

"Recognizing the importance of gender equality and to increase parity in public art, Gillie and Marc created a larger-than-life statue of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with her participation and approval," officials said. "The bronze statue will be unveiled on March 15, 2021, which commemorates Women's History Month and Justice Ginsburg's posthumous 88th birthday."

To mark the occasion, Borough President Eric Adams will declare it Justice Ginsburg Day in Brooklyn. The reveal will take place at City Point, the mixed-use development located at 445 Albee Square in Downtown Brooklyn, where the statue will be installed permanently.

Ginsburg died of cancer at the age of 87 on Sept. 18.

