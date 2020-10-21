Community & Events

Halloween New York City: Local activities that don't involve trick-or-treating

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Looking for ways to celebrate Halloween that don't involve trick-or-treating? Here are some options around town.

If tombstones are your thing, Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn has an open invitation.

"Greenwood is an active cemetery, not just burying, but celebrate those who are departed," said Harry Weil the Director of Public Programs at Greenwood Cemetery.

And to celebrate Halloween and Day of the Dead, the cemetery hosts an annual art installation, and this year it's inside the historical chapel.

Artist Scherezade Garcia is creating a large scale paper work, with references to the coronavirus and Lady Liberty.

"Everything you see on this altar is original painting on paper, it's taken me at least three weeks," Garcia said.

The public is welcome to light a candle and make an offering.

Masks are required, and only a few people will be allowed in at a time to allow for social distancing.
If a cemetery is a little too spooky, they've expanded their programing because of the pandemic.

"We're offering hayrides daily, the pumpkin patch is open seven days a week and we've made Fridays the new weekend," said Jennifer Walden of Queens County Farm Museum.

Which means the three-acre corn maze is also open Fridays.

It might be scary to some but exhilarating to others. And if your little ones love pumpkins, head to the New York Botanical Gardens.

The great pumpkin path is filled with gourdes -- no ghouls and the wide-open space offers a safer way to celebrate Halloween.

