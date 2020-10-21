Reopen New York City: Tips to have a safe Halloween in NYC

Although it will be done differently, de Blasio said New Yorkers -- especially the young ones -- deserve it after all they've been through.
"It is one of the most joyous nights of the year," he said. "Halloween will be safe in New York City."
The mayor also provided some tips on how to have a safe and fun Halloween:
- Stay outdoors: Trick-or-treating should be done outdoors; not in apartment buildings
- Giving Treats: Place in a bin instead of handed out
- Back Up: Step back 6 feet after ringing doorbell
- Masks: Costume masks not effective at stopping COVID-19; wear face covering over costume mask
- Hand sanitizer: Bring and use often
- Avoid indoor Halloween parties, haunted houses and large groups
RELATED: Changes to red zone restrictions announced in New York
MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: