COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NYPD officers, children show off break-dancing skills in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on NYPD officers showing off their breakdancing skills in Queens.

Eyewitness News
REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) --
Police officers, children and break-dancing was a recipe for a fun day of forging friendships between the NYPD and the community in Queens.

Patrol Borough Queens North hosted its first breakdance showcase on Saturday evening in Rego Park. The event was free to the public.

Officers and community members showed off their best breakdancing moves and encouraged local kids to get in on the fun.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnypdRego ParkQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News