Community & Events

Stay Home Stories: abc7NY shares your coping stories

NEW YORK -- How are you dealing with all the changes that the coronavirus pandemic has brought us? From school closures to remote work and other changes, nearly everything is different for us right now.

Please submit a video sharing your coping with coronavirus story, and it could be on ABC7NY.

By submitting video or photos to abc7ny.com, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.
  • You give WABC-TV, on behalf of abc7NY.com, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.
  • You give WABC-TV, on behalf of abc7NY.com, permission to distribute the image/video to WABC-TV's licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC-owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.
  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WABC-TV, on behalf of abc7NY.com, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


Fill out the form below, and please keep your shared videos to one minute or less!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscoronavirus new york citycoronavirus connecticutstay home storiescoronavirus new jerseycoronavirus long islandcommunitycovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York City's death toll surpasses 1,000
War against coronavirus takes toll on NYC first responders
Should you worry about sanitizing groceries?
Coronavirus in New York City: Photos capture the city during the pandemic
NJ couple, 99-year-old man, charged with illegal gathering
Animal shelter opens pet food drive-thru in NJ
Actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Show More
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
NJ pushing tax, budget deadlines later because of coronvirus
Retired firetruck finds new life as powerwasher, sanitizer
Police shoot man allegedly holding knife, BB gun in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News