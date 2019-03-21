in our backyard

Students get to touch real brains at interactive Brain Fair at Mount Sinai Hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

Last week in celebration of Brain Awareness Week, Michelle Charlesworth stopped by Mount Sinai's 7th Annual Brain Fair.

By and Heather Harkins
UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- Last week in celebration of Brain Awareness Week, Michelle Charlesworth stopped by Mount Sinai's 7th Annual Brain Fair.

Open to ages 2 to 86, Michelle joined students and families for an afternoon of interactive exhibits, facts, and fun to celebrate Brain Awareness Week.

"Kids can walk through a giant exhibit of the brain where they will learn things about the inner workings of the brain as they are going through it," said Dr. Eric J. Nestler, Director of the Friedman Brain Institute.

"The brain is the coolest organ in the body! It determines how we think, how we remember, who we are as people," said Nestler.

Kids were able to touch a real brain and understand how it works.

"I touched the protective casing of the brain and it was like really hard because I was trying to stretch it, and it wouldn't even break," said a young student at the exhibit.

The doctor told Michelle the brain feels like "cottage cheese".

This annual fair brings hundreds of visitors every year to educated the public youth.

For information about next year's event, contact MIND at Mount Sinai at: MINDatSinai@gmail.com

For more exciting happenings in and around New York, visit In Our Backyard.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citymanhattanupper east sideeducationin our backyardscienceoriginalsmount sinai hospital
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN OUR BACKYARD
First cigar sommelier in NYC lights up Soho Cigar Bar
FDNY Boxing Team fights for wounded veterans
Learn to make leather goods at leather shop speakeasy
NYC's most anticipated buildings of 2019
TOP STORIES
Woman randomly punched in head in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Video: Suspects stab and beat mugging victims in Queens
Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc to plead guilty in NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Spring soaker for Thursday
No winner in Wednesday's $562 million Powerball drawing
NJ Walmart customer sprayed in face with liquid during robbery
Bride discovers secret message from late mom on wedding shoes
Show More
FBI joins investigation into Boeing MAX planes following crashes
Volvo to install in-car cameras to prevent drunk driving
Starbucks testing new recyclable cups
Cyclone Idai death toll could reach 1,000
NYC cab driver describes being slashed in throat by passenger
More TOP STORIES News