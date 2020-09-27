Tiempo: $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico, 2020 Census Caravans

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico three years ago, and the island is still suffering the devastating effects left by the storm.The Trump Administration recently announced it would release nearly $13 billion in Federal Disaster funding to repair the island's electrical and education infrastructure.The announcement comes about one month before the 2020 Presidential Election.It is one thing to make the announcement, but when will Puerto Rico see the funds delivered?John Jay College Professor John Guiterrez and Director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College, Edwin Meléndez, speak about the fund and what happens next.Also, there are only a few days left to get counted on the 2020 census.There is a last-minute push to get Latinos to fill out the form on the East End of Long Island.The number of families that have filled out the form is way too low, so community advocates have now kicked off the 2020 Census Caravans in a whole-hearted attempt to get people to fill out the form.We spoke to Martha Maffei from Sepa Mujer, one of several organizations working for months to increase awareness of the Census on eastern Long Island, and Ludmila Melinda, a Community Outreach Volunteer.Plus, September is Hispanic Heritage Month, and today we'll highlight the work of Latino healthcare workers that have worked tirelessly on the frontlines throughout the coronavirus pandemic.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.