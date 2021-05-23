tiempo

Tiempo: Domestic violence in the Latino community

EMBED <>More Videos

Tiempo: Domestic violence in the Latino community

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we're taking a closer look at domestic violence in the Latino community.

It is a growing problem that saw significant public awareness following the arrest and federal indictment of Felix Verdejo.

Prosecutors in Puerto Rico charged the Boricua boxer and former Olympian with the murder of his 27-year-old pregnant lover Keishla Rodriguez.

The center for hope and safety in new jersey says domestic violence calls to their hotline are up 46 percent and they attribute that increase to the pandemic.

A majority of those calls are from predominantly Spanish speaking families.

Joe Torres speaks to to Mira Vanjari.

She's the director of programs at the center for hope and safety and she told us about the their specific outreach to Latinos.

Plus, we'll tell you where you can experience live theatre in the back of a livery cab.

You'll find the unique show in Brooklyn.

It's the creation of a former cab driver and current college professor.

The star and host is a proud Dominicano who will entertain and educate you on his beloved neighborhood of Bushwick.

And we catch up with Bronx congressman Ritchie Torres and his push to save New York public housing and why Puerto Rico should be a state.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citylatinagentrificationtiempolatinotaxi riderstaxi driverspublic housingdomestic violencelivery cabtheatercab driverspuerto ricotaxi
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: Job placement opportunities for Latinos
Tiempo: NJ MVC's new application process; NY's longest running Latino theatre
Tiempo: COVID-19 cases surge in Puerto Rico
Tiempo: Leadership changes in Cuba, at Latino U College Access
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating two possible anti-Jewish bias incidents in NYC
24-year-old woman dies after falling from NYC rooftop during party
2 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at NJ house party
Randle, Knicks host Hawks to begin NBA playoffs
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
87-year-old accused of killing fellow nursing home resident
George Floyd rally held in NYC to mark 1 year since his death
Show More
Boy finds $5,000 while cleaning out family's SUV
COVID Updates: NYC Catholic churches returning to full capacity services
Google planning to open first physical store this summer
Candy shop selling chocolate covered cicadas
15,000 fans expected at MSG for Knicks 1st playoff game
More TOP STORIES News