Tiempo: Medalla Light, Hispanic Heritage Month, Supreme Court replacement

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Medalla Light, the national beer of Puerto Rico, is now available in New York City.

The brand celebrated the milestone with a large bright billboard in Times Square.

The beer's brewers expansion here in the five boroughs will help with the economic recovery on the island.

Plus, we'll ask them about their plans to give back to the Latino community through new partnerships and sponsorships.

Also, we are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Tiempo is spotlighting a South Bronx Latino artist who chronicles the coronavirus pandemic by sketching people wearing masks on the subway.

And, President Trump last week chose judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

If she is approved by the Senate, the conservative judge could make some major decisions affecting the outcome of immigration cases before the supreme court.

As an Appellate judge, the 48-year-old helped advance the president's key immigration policies.

Programs like DACA- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - may disappear altogether.

Tiempo spoke to immigration attorneys Steve Maggi and Hasan Shafiqullah about what's at stake as the Senate considers the president's latest choice for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.

