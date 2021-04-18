Tiempo: Tia Planta cultivates planting community; Nonprofit guides Latino youth through college

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, Joe Torres interviews a Latina plant lover who goes by the name Tia Planta.At the start of quarantine last year, she opened several pop-up shops in Jersey City to help first time plant owners develop a green thumb.Tia Planta now has a permanent home in Jersey City.Also, you'll learn about a nonprofit that guides Latino youth to enroll and complete college through educational programs that increase and build leadership.The nonprofit is called Niño de la Caridad Foundation. It's based out of the Bronx and founded by a Latina doctor.They have a unique program called "Leaders of the Future." It has students produce a TV show that airs on a local cable station in the Bronx.The kids literally run the show. The program and non-profit founder is Dr. Denise Nuñez.We spoke to her with Zahory Gonzales, one of the students in the program.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.