WATCH: Bethpage Virtual Air Show

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic may have grounded the real show at Jones Beach on Long Island, but the first-ever Bethpage Virtual Air Show did take off this Memorial Day weekend.

WATCH THE VIRTUAL SHOW HERE!


Bethpage Federal Credit Union and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, launched the Bethpage Virtual Air Show earlier this month, with many events taking place throughout May and June.

The Bethpage Virtual Air Show gives fans a chance to watch right from the comfort of their own homes.

You'll see some of our favorite performers doing what they do best - wowing crowds with their impressive speed and maneuvers! Performers and pilots will also share some specially-recorded messages with fans and footage from some of their favorite performances.

The virtual experience was organized to offer Bethpage Air Show fans entertaining and exciting activities to participate in online, following this year's show cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We can never replace the Bethpage Air Show and of course, are still saddened to know that our hundreds of thousands of fans won't be with us on-site at Jones Beach this year," Senior Vice President of Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Linda Armyn said. "However, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to now connect our fans with show performers and organizers in a special way."

The main event on Sunday featured the United States Navy Blue Angels perform exciting maneuvers and stunts, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Here's the flight Amy Freeze took with the Blue Angels a couple of years ago:
Meteorologist Amy Freeze flew with the Blue Angels.



Several other exciting events planned into early June included a behind-the-scenes video montage of some of the air show volunteers and a sweepstakes that fans can participate in.

You can discover more at bethpageairshow.com and on the Bethpage Air Show Facebook page.
