Where to find apples and more on the South Fork of Long Island

WATER MILL, Long Island (WABC) -- On the South Fork, Amy Halsey tries to make time to stop and smell the apple blossoms when she's not helping run her family's farm stand.
The Halsey's have been farming here for centuries.
"Fruit seems to be our thing. We've got peaches and pears and blueberries," Halsey said.
Apples are what first put the milk pail on the map. They sell out fast, though there's always plenty of apple cider and other goodies to go around and even a chance to pick your own in-season.
"It just feels nice that we've created this tradition and this community and we're part of ours neighbors," she said.
It's a tradition those neighbors appreciate as well.
"You can get everything fresh. It's just been picked It's delicious. It's the way to go," customer Polly Dixon said.
For more information, visit Milk Pail and the Halsey Farm online.
