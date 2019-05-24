Community & Events

Where to find apples and more on the South Fork of Long Island

By
WATER MILL, Long Island (WABC) -- On the South Fork, Amy Halsey tries to make time to stop and smell the apple blossoms when she's not helping run her family's farm stand.

The Halsey's have been farming here for centuries.

"Fruit seems to be our thing. We've got peaches and pears and blueberries," Halsey said.

Apples are what first put the milk pail on the map. They sell out fast, though there's always plenty of apple cider and other goodies to go around and even a chance to pick your own in-season.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL COVERAGE OF LONG ISLAND SUMMER AND THE BETHPAGE AIRSHOW AT JONES BEACH

"It just feels nice that we've created this tradition and this community and we're part of ours neighbors," she said.

It's a tradition those neighbors appreciate as well.

"You can get everything fresh. It's just been picked It's delicious. It's the way to go," customer Polly Dixon said.

For more information, visit Milk Pail and the Halsey Farm online.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswater millsuffolk countylong island summer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man they say pulled emergency brake on subway
Theresa May resigns as party leader, prime minister
Kidnapper of Wis. girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday
Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says
Body found in street in Jersey City
Memorial Day travel underway in New York area
AccuWeather: Breezy Friday
Show More
Off-duty correction officer dies in Bronx River Parkway crash
Students from rival high schools brawl at Queens gas station
Search on for puppy who got loose on NYC subway tracks
Restaurant owners say construction project hurting outdoor business
'Synagogue of Satan' found written on Staten Island yeshiva
More TOP STORIES News