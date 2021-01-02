Vandals destroy community refrigerator in East Elmhurst, Queens

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A community refrigerator created to help people in a Queens neighborhood who are struggling with food insecurity was vandalized Friday, State Senator Jessica Ramos said.

Ramos said in a post on Twitter Saturday that the refrigerator outside of her district office in East Elmhurst "was vandalized and destroyed."



"So many of our neighbors depend on the generosity of other neighbors to get through these difficult times. Now this lifeline is gone. I'm heartbroken," Ramos said.

In a subsequent post, Ramos thanked supporters and encouraged them to donate to the cause to replace the refrigerator and keep it stocked with fresh groceries.



MORE NEWS | It's a boy! New York City's 1st baby of 2021 born at Coney Island Hospital

EMBED More News Videos

A baby boy born to Ivett Rodriguez and Antonio Guilbert entered the world just seconds after midnight at Coney Island Hospital.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east elmhurstqueensnew york cityfoodfree foodvandalismfood drivefood bankdonations
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49 zip codes in NYC reach 10% COVID positivity rate
NYPD: Man shot in shoulder during NYC home invasion
Police drop charges against 15-year-old in Midtown bike attack
Ambulance window smashed, EMS crew unharmed
Stakes high for upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs
NASA crew perform reverse ball drop on New Year's
Traveling nurse helped fight COVID pandemic during NYC's peak
Show More
Pets could be the key to sticking to New Year's resolutions
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
AccuWeather: Clouds break for some sun
Firefighter injured after flames tear through Bronx apartment building
US inches closer to 350,000 COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News