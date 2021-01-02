Vandals destroy community refrigerator in East Elmhurst, Queens

The community fridge outside our district office was vandalized and destroyed last night. So many of our neighbors depend on the generosity of other neighbors to get through these difficult times. Now this lifeline is gone. I’m heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/NACU1M5hI5 — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) January 2, 2021

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A community refrigerator created to help people in a Queens neighborhood who are struggling with food insecurity was vandalized Friday, State Senator Jessica Ramos said.Ramos said in a post on Twitter Saturday that the refrigerator outside of her district office in East Elmhurst "was vandalized and destroyed.""So many of our neighbors depend on the generosity of other neighbors to get through these difficult times. Now this lifeline is gone. I'm heartbroken," Ramos said.In a subsequent post, Ramos thanked supporters and encouraged them to donate to the cause to replace the refrigerator and keep it stocked with fresh groceries.----------