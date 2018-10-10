Schoharie community gathers to thank first responders after deadly limo crash

Josh Einiger reports on the community gathering to thank first responders in Schoharie.

By
SCHOHARIE, New York (WABC) --
A community in upstate New York gathered Wednesday night to thank the first responders who rushed to help following last weekend's deadly limousine accident in Schoharie.

They included teachers, business owners and people who drive snow plows, who all volunteer their time to save lives.

"We sign on for the job, we see what we see," said Marty Pierce, the Chief of Schoharie's all-volunteer fire department.

But they didn't sign up for what happened on Saturday. When the limo ran off the road, they dropped everything and rushed to help, but found no survivors. Now they're seeing pictures of their victims in life.

"It's starting to take a toll on the volunteers," said Pierce. "They see the moms and dads with the children, that's what takes the toll."

The first responders received a standing ovation from members of the community.

Meanwhile ten miles away, the son of the limo owner was being charged with criminally negligent homicide. State Police say Nauman Hussain is the operator of Prestige Limousine and say he knowingly stuffed 17 customers into a car that had failed inspection and was driven by a man who lacked the proper license.

"The sole responsibility for that motor vehicle being on the road rests with Nauman Hussain," State Police Superintendent George Beach said.

Hussain is the son of the company's actual owner, Shahed Hussain, who is overseas in Pakistan. But troopers say it was the son who was running the business.

----------
