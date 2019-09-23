Commuters save girl after dad jumps with her in front of subway train in Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- On a crowded platform during the morning rush in the Bronx, commuters jumped into action to save a little girl's life.

Police say a 45-year-old man jumped onto the subway tracks Monday morning while holding onto his 5-year-old daughter.

He was hit by an oncoming 4 train and was pronounced dead at the scene. However, his daughter managed to find a safe spot and was not seriously hurt.

Cellphone video from across the platform shows good Samaritans rushing to her aid to pull her back onto the platform.

The crowd and EMTs comforted the frightened child before she was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

At least two people who jumped onto the tracks to rescue the little girl were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

