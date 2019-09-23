Man dead, 5-year-old daughter hurt after jumping in front of train in Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is dead and his 5-year-old daughter was injured after police say he jumped in front of a moving train in the Bronx while holding onto her.It happened before 8 a.m. Monday at Jerome Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road in the Kingsbridge section.Police say the 45-year-old man jumped onto the tracks while holding his daughter and was hit by a southbound 4 train.Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.Sources say the child was not hit by the train. She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center to be treated for scratches.Two other people were also treated. They may have jumped onto the tracks to help the young girl.4 train service was suspended between Woodlawn and Burnside avenues as police investigated.Commuters were advised to seek alternate routes.----------