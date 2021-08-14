Con Edison asking some customers on Staten Island to conserve energy amid outages

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10563977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Lee Goldberg explores the changing climates in this episode of Weather or Not.

WILLOWBROOK, Staten Island (WABC) -- During the third straight day of oppressive heat, power companies are urging people to conserve power.On Friday afternoon, about 6,000 customers were without power on Staten Island. As a result, Con Edison reduced voltage in three pockets of Staten Island by 5% to protect equipment from further damage.The Castleton Corners and Westerleigh neighborhoods account for about half of those customers.The largest area affected by the voltage reduction and conservation request is on the northern part of the island and bounded by the Kill Van Kull on the north, Bard Avenue, Victory Boulevard and Richmond Avenue on the east, Arthur Kill Road on the south, and the Arthur Kill waterway on the west.A second area is in the southeastern part of Staten Island and bounded by Dewey Avenue on the north, Graves Avenue on the east, Raritan Bay on the south, and Richmond Avenue on the west.A third area is in southern Staten Island and bounded by Veterans Road West on the north, Surf Avenue on the south, Page Avenue on the east and Sprague Road on the west.Con Edison has asked customers in these areas not to use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves until crews complete repairs. The company also asks customers to limit unnecessary use of air conditioning. If you have two air conditioners, use only one and set it to the highest comfortable temperature.The company expects to work through the night and into Saturday morning to restore those customers by 3 a.m.The overhead electric-delivery system in the area has sustained significant damage due to the extreme heat and high demand for power.The company is also asking customers in the southeast portion of Westchester County to conserve energy. It has reduced voltage in the area by 8%.The area includes Rye, Rye Brook, Port Chester, Harrison, the Town of Mamaroneck and the Village of Mamaroneck. It covers 40,000 customers.Con Edison urges customers to stay away from downed wires because they might be live. Do not try to touch them or move them with your hands or any object. If you see downed wires, call 1-800-75CONED or your local police department.----------