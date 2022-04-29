Need a job? Coney Island looking to fill 400 positions before busy summer season

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11792242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Twitter announced that Elon Musk has bought the social media giant. News of the deal came with shock, concern and cheers.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- If you are dreaming of spending your summer by the shore, consider applying for a job in Coney Island.The Coney Island Business Community is looking to fill 400 positions ahead of its busy summer season.The positions - part-time and full time include food service jobs, cashiers, and ride operators.A two-day Coney Island job fair will be held on May 9 and 10 starting at 10 a.m.----------