Need a job? Coney Island looking to fill 400 positions before busy summer season

The Coney Island Business Community is looking to fill 400 positions ahead of its busy summer season.
The positions - part-time and full time include food service jobs, cashiers, and ride operators.
A two-day Coney Island job fair will be held on May 9 and 10 starting at 10 a.m.
