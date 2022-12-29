Organizers tested colorful confetti that will be used in Times Square to ring in 2023

The New Year's Eve confetti was tested ahead of the big ball drop in Times Square.

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- The countdown to 2023 is a go.

On Thursday, organizers tested out the confetti that will rain down over Times Square when the clock strikes midnight.

A team threw out heaps of confetti between 45th and 46th street as a test run for Saturday night.

More than 3,000 pounds of confetti will fill the air for the big celebration.

The confetti drop will include thousands of wishes written on paper that were submitted at the New Year's Eve Wishing wall.

On Friday, they will perform a test drop of the legendary Times Square ball.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.