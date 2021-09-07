Health & Fitness

Conjoined twins joined at the head are separated after 12-hour surgery

By Rob Picheta and Amir Tal, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Twins joined at the head are separated after 12-hour surgery

One-year-old Israeli twin girls, who were born joined back-to-back at the head, have been separated after a rare and complicated surgery.

The sisters, whose names were not provided, underwent a 12-hour operation at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel last week.

The procedure was extremely rare, the hospital said in a statement on Sunday, and came after months of preparation.

Man with Alzheimer's forgot he was married, fell in love with his wife all over again
EMBED More News Videos

Peter looked at Lisa and asked if she would marry him. What Peter didn't remember was that they were already married.



Following the operation, the twins can now face each other for the first time since they were born in August last year.

"This is a rare and complex operation performed so far in the world only about 20 times, and for the first time in Israel," Mickey Gideon, director of pediatric neurosurgery at Soroka Medical Center, said in a statement.

Gideon said the operation's success reinforced "the sense of mission that made us doctors."

But he cautioned that "the next few days will be critical in the process of the twins' recovery."

Dozens of staff cared for the twins and prepared them for surgery, the hospital said.

The long road to the operation itself began several months ago, when skin and tissue expanders were introduced under the girls' scalps, in order to stretch the skin, allowing surgeons to close the scalps after the separation.

The surgery was planned with 3D models and virtual reality technology and the months-long process involved a total of 50 hospital staff.

Conjoined twins occur once every 200,000 live births, according to the University of Minnesota. They are always identical and most are female.

It is especially rare for twins to be joined at the head. Last year, twin girls who were also conjoined back-to-back at the head were separated in a hospital in the Vatican.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildren's healthtwinsbirthpregnancyfamilyconjoined twinsu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Amid tough new talk, no vax on mandate for NYC school students
Elevated threat level, security ramped up for 9/11 anniversary
First Responder Friday honors NYPD Officer Jillian Suarez
9/11 Anniversary: How to watch the Commemoration Ceremony
Renewed push for Congress to pass 9/11 health bill | LIVE
NJ Transit reports delays after passing train injures pedestrian
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty
9/11 anniversary: Pataki, Giuliani reunite with NYPD, FDNY officials
COVID Update: Highest number of deaths in Texas since pandemic's start
NFL is back! Brady throws for 379 yards in win over Cowboys
Man's body found in Passaic River in Newark
More TOP STORIES News