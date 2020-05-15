Coronavirus News: Connecticut businesses prepare for phased reopening starting on May 20

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- With Connecticut scheduled to begin a phased reopening of the state on May 20, many businesses are making changes in order to stay safe.A meeting was held outside Capriccio Cafe in Stamford, to retrain staff on how to wait on tables during a pandemic."We have to use sanitizer, wipe down tables and chairs ... it's a lot of different things, but we'll make it," restaurant owner Giovanni Gentile said.Next week Connecticut takes a big step forward, giving many businesses the green light to reopen.Restaurants can offer table service outdoors only and those tables have to be spaced out.Salons and barbershops can take customers by appointment only. Retail can resume.Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the state has met key metrics that warrant reopening in phases.Lamont says he is encouraged that other states that have reopened, like Georgia, haven't experienced a spike in cases, but he cautions the boost to the economy has been minimal.Still, half a million unemployment claims have been filed in Connecticut and food banks have been flooded. Getting people back to work is a priority."We are very ready to open, and I'm glad we are going to use the steps to protect the customers," Gentile said.These small businesses, now making changes during challenging times.