Construction worker falls to death from roof of historic bank under demolition in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A construction worker has died after falling from the roof of a historic bank under demolition.

The worker fell at the former Flatbush Avenue home of Flatbush Savings Bank just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 49-year-old man from the Bronx was taken to Kings County hospital where he was later pronounced dead.



The Department of Buildings is investigating.

They said the building has active work permits for the demolition of the existing building.

Few other details were released.

