4 women critically injured in townhouse fire in Queens

Flames broke out on the third floor of the home on 101st Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Video showed heavy smoke damage to one of the front rooms.
Firefighters had the situation under control in about half an hour.
Four women, said to be in their 30s and 40s, were taken to Jamaica Medical Center in critical condition.
They were all on the third floor of the home when fire erupted.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.
This breaking story will be updated.
