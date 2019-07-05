Construction worker injured in fall through school roof in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A construction worker was seriously injured after falling through the ceiling of a building in Brooklyn.

Citizen App video shows firefighters arriving at 16th Avenue in Bensonhurst just before 9 a.m. after getting a call about a partial roof collapse.

Instead, they discovered that the worker had somehow fallen through the ceiling at JHS 227.

He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

All other construction workers were accounted for.

