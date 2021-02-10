Officer randomly punched in face by man outside NYC police station: NYPD

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was arrested and charged after he approached an officer and punched him in the face outside a Bronx station Tuesday afternoon.

Video released by police shows 34-year-old Bronx resident Clarence Joe walk up to an officer outside the 40th precinct and randomly punch him in the face.

NYPD Chief of Department Terrance Monahan tweeted about the incident on Tuesday.


Officials say the incident took place just before 4 p.m.

They say Joe passed through the security barriers outside of the precinct and then unexpectedly attacked the officer.

The suspect was eventually arrested and officials say a search revealed Joe was carrying illegal drugs in his pocket.

The officer suffered bruising and swelling to his face.

Officials say the suspect has been charged with assaulting a police officer, harassment and drug possession.

