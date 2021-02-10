Officer randomly punched in face by man outside NYC police station: NYPD

Video released by police shows 34-year-old Bronx resident Clarence Joe walk up to an officer outside the 40th precinct and randomly punch him in the face.
NYPD Chief of Department Terrance Monahan tweeted about the incident on Tuesday.
Police work is unpredictable and dangerous as we saw today when a violent criminal assaulted an officer in front of a station house in the #Bronx. Fortunately, our great cops weren’t seriously hurt and they did a tremendous job arresting the man so he can’t hurt any New Yorker. pic.twitter.com/scgmf7n6K1— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) February 10, 2021
Officials say the incident took place just before 4 p.m.
They say Joe passed through the security barriers outside of the precinct and then unexpectedly attacked the officer.
The suspect was eventually arrested and officials say a search revealed Joe was carrying illegal drugs in his pocket.
The officer suffered bruising and swelling to his face.
Officials say the suspect has been charged with assaulting a police officer, harassment and drug possession.
