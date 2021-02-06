Police release video showing armed robbers ransacking Queens home for a 2nd time

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD released home security camera video of a home invasion and robbery in which six family members, including two children, were zip-tied inside their house in Queens overnight Friday.

Police said two gunmen forced their way into the home on 89th Street, near Jamaica Avenue, in Woodhaven through a basement window just before 3 a.m.

They zip-tied all six family members, ranging in age from 9 to 34, around their hands and feet and ransacked the place.

No injuries were reported.

It was the second armed robbery at the home in less than two weeks.

Back on January 27, robbers carried out a similar crime and got away with 25 designer handbags and cash and that's what police believe the suspects in this most recent incident were after as well.

Police said the family had been selling the bags on social media.

In this most recent robbery though, the men made off with only three copies of a key to a safe.

There have been no arrests in either robbery, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

3rd stimulus check: Why you shouldn't expect another payment for weeks -- if at all
EMBED More News Videos

Biden says will not wait for GOP lawmakers to get behind the COVID-19 relief package.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citywoodhavenqueenshome invasionrobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning for NYC, parts of the Tri-State
Snow preparations begin as winter storm looms
CT man creates snow sculpture of Sanders meme
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
COVID vaccine eligibility to expand as more mega sites open in NY
75K NJ residents to start receiving unemployment benefits this weekend
Show More
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial
2 GOP lawmakers fined for not completing Capitol security screening
Virginia lawmakers pass marijuana legalization bills
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
COVID Vaccine Updates: New Orleans closing all bars during Mardi Gras
More TOP STORIES News