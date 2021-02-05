6 family members, including 2 kids, zip-tied during violent home invasion in Queens

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a violent home invasion in which six family members were zip-tied inside their house in Queens overnight Friday.

It happened around 3 a.m. at a home on 89th Street, near Jamaica Avenue, in Woodhaven.

According to police, two men that were armed with guns entered home through a basement window.

MORE NEWS | New Jersey man explains how newly rescued German shepherd helped save his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

When Brian Myers suffered a stroke in January and collapsed on the floor, his rescue dog Sadie was right there to help save his life.


They zip-tied the family, including two children, with the six victims ranging in age from 9 to 34.

Authorities say the men took three copies of a safe-box key and fled home through back window.

No injuries were reported.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Be Kind: Long Island coffee shop customers pay it forward with Post-it Notes
EMBED More News Videos

At Muni's Coffee Joint in Lindenhurst, customers can buy a cup of coffee for other customers and leave the order on a Post-it Note on a board in the shop.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citywoodhavenqueenshome invasionrobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Lawmakers speak on US economy after release of jobs report
COVID News: Cuomo, Murphy hold joint briefing to push for federal relief, SALT repeal
Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
NJ Nabisco factory to shut down by the summer
FBI searching for victims in pair of NY child porn cases
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
Vaccine-seeking seniors from NY turned away in CT
Show More
Snowy Owl caught on camera perched in Central Park
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
Toxic metals found in popular baby foods: Report
Look inside Yankee Stadium, NY's newest vaccine mega-site
What to know as some COVID restrictions ease today in NJ
More TOP STORIES News