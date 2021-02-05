6 family members, including 2 kids, zip-tied during violent home invasion in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10315474" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When Brian Myers suffered a stroke in January and collapsed on the floor, his rescue dog Sadie was right there to help save his life.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a violent home invasion in which six family members were zip-tied inside their house in Queens overnight Friday.It happened around 3 a.m. at a home on 89th Street, near Jamaica Avenue, in Woodhaven.According to police, two men that were armed with guns entered home through a basement window.They zip-tied the family, including two children, with the six victims ranging in age from 9 to 34.Authorities say the men took three copies of a safe-box key and fled home through back window.No injuries were reported.There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------