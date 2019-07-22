Police: 2 men take car for joyride, hit pedestrian and several vehicles in Jersey City

This is the car Jersey City police believe was stolen and used in a joy ride. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/ITDXNAuUcY — Danielle Leigh (@DanielleNLeigh) July 22, 2019

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say two men are in custody after they allegedly took a car for a joyride and hit a pedestrian and several vehicles.The incident was reported near Fairmont and West Side avenues around 11 a.m. Monday.Authorities say a pedestrian in her 20s was struck by the car. She was badly injured and taken to the hospital where officials say she is fighting for her life.Then a Citi Bike van was struck while a man was inside. He is said to be fine.Further down the block, the men allegedly struck a van with two women and six children inside. Their conditions were not yet known.Then the suspects hit another car about a block further down.Surveillance video shows two men abandoning the vehicle before they were arrested following a foot chase.It is not yet clear what charges the men will face, but the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office will lead the case.Five to six blocks were blocked off on West Side Avenue immediately after the incident.----------