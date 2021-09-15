School officer digs through trash to find student's missing earrings from late grandmother

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11017919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> MYSTERY SOLVED: A lost painting that is believed to date back to the 17th century was found in a New York church and now will be on display for all to see.

CORNWALL, New York (WABC) -- A school security officer in Orange County went above and beyond the call of duty to help a student.A fifth-grader at Cornwall Central Middle School told the officer, named Tony, that she left a pair of earrings on her lunch tray and accidentally threw them out.The earrings were from her grandmother who recently died.Tony searched through all the garbage cans until he found the missing earrings.----------