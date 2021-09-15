Society

School officer digs through trash to find student's missing earrings from late grandmother

EMBED <>More Videos

School officer digs through trash to find student's missing earrings

CORNWALL, New York (WABC) -- A school security officer in Orange County went above and beyond the call of duty to help a student.

A fifth-grader at Cornwall Central Middle School told the officer, named Tony, that she left a pair of earrings on her lunch tray and accidentally threw them out.

The earrings were from her grandmother who recently died.

Tony searched through all the garbage cans until he found the missing earrings.

ALSO READ | Missing 17th century masterpiece discovered in Westchester County church
EMBED More News Videos

MYSTERY SOLVED: A lost painting that is believed to date back to the 17th century was found in a New York church and now will be on display for all to see.





----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycornwallorange countypolice officergood newsjewelrybe kind
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boyfriend of missing LI native issues statement through lawyer
Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61
Grand jury declines to indict former officer for NYC chokehold arrest
Police ID suspected shooter in pregnant woman's death in NYC
Judge halts part of NY vaccine mandate for health care workers
Ida recovery: City Council holds hearing on preventing storm damage
New Javits Center rooftop includes one-acre farm
Show More
AccuWeather: Summer storms
Officer jumps out window, husband in custody after violent standoff
Tractor trailer crash shuts down all lanes on highway in NJ
Broadway's comeback: 4 hit musicals raise the curtain Tuesday
Glen Cove looking to offer ferry service to Manhattan in 2022
More TOP STORIES News