School officer digs through trash to find student's missing earrings from late grandmother

A fifth-grader at Cornwall Central Middle School told the officer, named Tony, that she left a pair of earrings on her lunch tray and accidentally threw them out.
The earrings were from her grandmother who recently died.
Tony searched through all the garbage cans until he found the missing earrings.
