Another person to be tested for novel coronavirus in New Jersey

EWING, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy said during a news conference on Monday that another person in New Jersey is going to be tested for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Health officials said that person is not hospitalized.
State officials will take a specimen and test it later Monday. As previously discussed, the New Jersey Department of Health can now conduct preliminary coronavirus tests at the state lab in Trenton.
Murphy said there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the Garden State. Eight other suspected cases in the state were found to be negative.
"Although this novel virus in understandably a cause for concern, it is important for New Jersey residents to know that the risk to the general public still remains low," said New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. "We are working closely with the CDC and our public health and healthcare partners to ensure our preparedness levels for this novel virus remain high."
Murphy said he will convene a series of calls Tuesday, one with school superintendents and college officials, another with the business community, and another with local and county officials.
"As Governor, I am charged with safeguarding the health and safety of our residents,"Murphy said. "My Administration is actively engaged in a multi-level, whole-of-government approach -- from our hospitals, to our schools, to our ports -- to implement a preparedness and response plan for the potential spread of the coronavirus in New Jersey. Together, we are prepared to respond properly and swiftly to any future individuals who meet the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for coronavirus testing."
This comes after six coronavirus deaths were reported in Washington state.
Infections have been discovered in California, Illinois, Rhode Island and New York.
