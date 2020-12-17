coronavirus new york city

NYC 11-year-old writes book about self-love to help lift children's spirits during pandemic

Coronavirus update for NYC
By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An 11-year-old boy from New York City used his downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to write a book.

It's called "Me and My Afro" and it's meant to help other children who may be struggling mentally because of the situation.

"People need inspiration," 11-year-old Aiden said. "They're probably feeling down. Because of the pandemic kids can't play outside. They have to wear masks and that's wack. So I decided to make a book about self-love and that would get them energetic and feeling much better."

The Upper East sider bounced many of his ideas off his mentor 27-year-old Spencer Jaffe.

"I got to see a lot of the pages and ideas going into the book, but Aiden had full creative control," Jaffe said.

"He is the one who made me push to get to my goal to publish this book," Aiden said.

The two have been a team for three years, partnered through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City mentoring organization.

There was something I saw in Aiden I saw in myself when I was his age: inquisitive, shy but a little something underneath, something excited," Jaffe said.

"I thought he was exactly like me, he liked the same things I did, except the basketball team, he likes the Bucks and I like the Golden State Warriors," Aiden said.

Their usual outings pivoted to online chess games and virtual chats during the pandemic.
While Spencer is technically the "big brother," it's a two-way street.

"He is a really strong go-getter and he works really hard to accomplish his goals. It's honestly something I can learn a lot from," Jaffe said.

"I want kids to love themselves and love the way they are, love their hair, and be a leader and not a follower," Aiden said.

As for Aiden's afro, he's looking forward to growing it out again, the bigger, the better.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthchildrenbookshospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: US sets 3 grim coronavirus records
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
COVID Live Updates: FDA could approve Moderna vaccine by end of week
Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
SNOW TOTALS: How much fell where you live
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Marijuana one step closer to legalization in NJ after senate vote
Hiker recalls rescuing injured bald eagle
Last-minute holiday gifts for kids and adults
Let it snow! Photos & videos show beauty of winter storm
Show More
Brick façade collapses on several cars on Long Island
Ex-Rangers star to miss season with new team due to heart condition
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
COVID Live Updates: US sets 3 grim coronavirus records
Weather Live Updates: Snow blankets NYC, Tri-State
More TOP STORIES News