Coronavirus

Flying United? Carrier anticipates flight cuts going into May

The uncertainty of the widespread coronavirus has prompted United Airlines to anticipate cuts to at least a fifth of its flights in May.

The airline already announced a 10 percent reduction of its domestic schedules and 20 percent cut of international schedules in April.

Other U.S.-based carriers including American, JetBlue, and Delta have already anticipated other cuts.

Of the new possible cut in flight schedules heading into May, United stated it will "proactively evaluate and cancel flights on a rolling 90-day basis" until it sees signs of a recovery in demand.
In addition, United CEO Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby are forgoing 100 percent of their respective base salaries until at least June 30, according to an SEC filing.

Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonhealthunited airlinesaviationcoronavirusunited arilinesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News